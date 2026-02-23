Gyokeres is set to break a Lacazette record between now and the end of the season

Viktor Gyokeres enjoyed derby day delight against Tottenham, and it was one of the few occasions on which he has received widespread praise since joining the club.

The striker was signed by the Gunners to deliver goals, yet he has struggled in that regard for some time. Expectations were high upon his arrival, with many anticipating that he would immediately solve Arsenal’s need for a prolific presence in attack. However, consistency in front of the goal has not always followed.

Derby Day Brace Signals Turning Point

Against Tottenham, Gyokeres stepped up emphatically, scoring a brace and producing one of the finest individual performances by any Arsenal player in the match. His movement, composure and clinical finishing were on full display, underlining the qualities that persuaded Arsenal to bring him to the Emirates in the first place.

It is timely for him to rediscover his form. Arsenal require goals and victories between now and the end of the season, and the Swede is a player capable of providing both. If he can maintain this level, his contribution could prove decisive in the club’s ambitions across competitions.

Closing In on a Notable Record

Despite not performing as consistently as many had expected, Gyokeres is edging closer to a significant milestone at Arsenal. The club has not enjoyed the services of a top striker for some time, nor one who began his spell in particularly strong fashion in recent years.

Gyokeres’ 15 goals in all competitions so far place him within touching distance of a notable benchmark. According to Football Insider, he is close to surpassing Alexander Lacazette’s record for the most goals scored by a striker in his debut season since the 2017 to 18 campaign, when Lacazette registered 17.

This leaves Gyokeres just three goals short of matching that tally, with numerous fixtures still to be played across various competitions. Should he continue his resurgence, he may yet rewrite recent Arsenal history before the season concludes.