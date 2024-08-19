With 3 goals in 2 games Gyokeres keeps proving why Arsenal should sign him immediately

A few weeks ago, there were numerous reports saying that Arsenal were scouting Viktor Gyokeres in anticipation of deciding whether or not to sign him. Gyokeres had minor surgery in the summer, which justified Arsenal’s cautious approach before signing him.
But over the last two Primeira Liga match days, the Swedish hitman has more than proven his worth and continued his prolific form from last season. Last weekend, he assisted and scored as Sporting CP defeated Rio Ave 3-1 in their season opener. On Saturday night, the 26-year-old was back at it. He played the entire 90 minutes as Sporting beat Nacional 6-1; he scored two goals and was close to adding a third in the closing stages of the game, had his shot not hit the crossbar.
As Arsenal completes the Mikel Merino deal, they will focus on strengthening their attack before the transfer deadline. If they have been paying attention, Gyokeres’ performances for Sporting are urging them to sign him.
Mikel Arteta is comfortable with Kai Havertz spearheading their attack, but passing on the Gyokeres transfer opportunity this summer, which would only strengthens Arsenal, will undoubtedly set the club up for a difficult transfer war for the Swede next year.
Gyokeres, currently enjoying a run of three goals and an assist in two games, is a valuable investment that a team may not regret. If Arsenal can afford him, they should sign him up now.
Sam P
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Undoubtedly need to sign.
I think for £65m it is possible.
Havertz has 1 goal and 1 assist in one game against premier league opposition
True, but I don’t think we should be basing Arsenal’s transfer planning for strikers on one (albeit good) performance by Havertz on Saturday. After all, if you extrapolate those extremely limited stats across the season, he would be one of the greatest strikers in PL history. I’m not sure how likely that really is.
As it happens, Haaland also scored yesterday so the same conclusion could be reached about him (on the basis of a single game) as well. However, if push comes to shove, I know which one of the two is more likely to accomplish that – and it isn’t Havertz, good though I’m sure he’ll be in 2024-25.
Adding a proven striker (to Havertz and the other goal scorers across the team) would add that extra “insurance” in my opinion. Getting one now less than two weeks left is another matter though.
I’ve mentioned in a previous post, my views are the team cohesion is strengthened by sharing the goal scoring responsibilities. Although, if we do sign a striker, I would hope it would be someone who is grounded and a team player.
Having a striker who will want all the limelight will only cause disruption in the camp. Gyokeres seems like that grounded striker, however as mentioned I would be happy with everyone chipping in on the goal scoring, it brings the team closer in my opinion.
Arteta’s plan for more goals this season is to get our lefthand side firing again, replicate our magic righthand side of Odegaard/Saka/White, with Merino/Martinelli/Calafiori, if able to do that then 10 extra goals (or more) from the left is doable but also could benefit our righthand triangle too as teams will no longer be able to double team on the right, so potentially increases righthand side goal productivity too
also, as often pointed out, Havertz 13 PL goals last year came in half a season at centre-forward, and 7 assists, that is a lot of goal involvements when extrapolated to a whole season
the combination of a reinvigorated lefthand side, more productive righthand side and full season at centre forward could easily add 15 or more goals
remember if new striker comes in we lose Havertz goals at centre forward, you can’t have both
i agree an extra attacking option would be great, someone who can play across the front three, and young enough and ego that they will be coming off the bench much of the time
and of course less than £80m to £100m of a Gyrokeres or Osimhen who also don’t fit the other profile attributes
an example might be Joao Pedro currently at Brighton who also brings PL proven experience (vs one season in Portgual and 3 year underwhelming years in the Championship)
Arsenal realy need a top striker like Viktor Gyokeres to win them more matches and as well as a silverware. Then Havertz can play the role of a no. 10 in the central midfield which is currently freed due to Smith Rowe departure.