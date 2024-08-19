With 3 goals in 2 games Gyokeres keeps proving why Arsenal should sign him immediately

A few weeks ago, there were numerous reports saying that Arsenal were scouting Viktor Gyokeres in anticipation of deciding whether or not to sign him. Gyokeres had minor surgery in the summer, which justified Arsenal’s cautious approach before signing him.

But over the last two Primeira Liga match days, the Swedish hitman has more than proven his worth and continued his prolific form from last season. Last weekend, he assisted and scored as Sporting CP defeated Rio Ave 3-1 in their season opener. On Saturday night, the 26-year-old was back at it. He played the entire 90 minutes as Sporting beat Nacional 6-1; he scored two goals and was close to adding a third in the closing stages of the game, had his shot not hit the crossbar.

As Arsenal completes the Mikel Merino deal, they will focus on strengthening their attack before the transfer deadline. If they have been paying attention, Gyokeres’ performances for Sporting are urging them to sign him.

Mikel Arteta is comfortable with Kai Havertz spearheading their attack, but passing on the Gyokeres transfer opportunity this summer, which would only strengthens Arsenal, will undoubtedly set the club up for a difficult transfer war for the Swede next year.

Gyokeres, currently enjoying a run of three goals and an assist in two games, is a valuable investment that a team may not regret. If Arsenal can afford him, they should sign him up now.

Sam P

