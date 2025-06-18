Gyokeres makes an unexpected decision that could ruin Arsenal’s move

Viktor Gyokeres’ potential departure from Sporting Club is developing into a transfer saga, as Arsenal continues its pursuit of the prolific striker. After two impressive seasons in Portugal, Gyokeres is reportedly eager to make the step up and secure a move to the Premier League. However, ongoing complications between the player and his current club may delay or even derail the transfer.

Sporting is prepared to sell the forward this summer, but only for a fee they deem acceptable. While the club remains open to negotiating with interested parties, they are standing firm on their valuation, which is believed to be closer to the striker’s release clause than the figure Gyokeres anticipated.

Agreement dispute fuels transfer tension

Gyokeres, for his part, believes he had a gentleman’s agreement with the Portuguese side that would allow him to leave for a reasonable fee, one that falls short of the official release clause. However, Sporting appears to be denying any such informal understanding, insisting that they are under no obligation to accept a lower offer.

This dispute has created visible tension between the player and the club, with the striker reportedly unhappy about what he perceives to be a broken promise. It has led to a breakdown in communication, and the rift may complicate negotiations with clubs like Arsenal that are keen to secure his signature.

Striker’s silence adds pressure to the situation

A fresh update suggests that the situation is not improving. Star Sports reports that Gyokeres has so far refused calls to reconcile with Sporting to facilitate a smoother exit. His reluctance to engage in internal discussions could stall transfer proceedings, particularly as clubs await a resolution before submitting formal offers.

For Arsenal, this adds a layer of complexity to a deal that is starting to become troublesome. The club also retains an interest in Benjamin Sesko, who remains another key target for their attacking department. However, Gyokeres is a player who could add immediate firepower, and resolving this stand-off with Sporting may prove critical.

Arsenal will be hoping that a resolution can be found swiftly, allowing them to pursue the transfer with greater clarity and confidence.

