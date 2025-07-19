Gyokeres makes another move that suggests he will be an Arsenal player soon

Viktor Gyökeres is reportedly waiting for the final green light to travel to Arsenal and complete his transfer from Sporting Club to the Emirates Stadium. The Swedish striker has been a top target for the Gunners over recent months, and the club is now closer than ever to finalising the deal.

Arsenal have made clear its desire to sign Gyökeres, and the player is equally eager to complete the move. Most elements of the agreement between the two clubs have been settled, but a full and final agreement has yet to be reached. While the deal is widely expected to be completed, it is not likely to happen in time for the striker to travel with the squad this weekend.

Final Stages of Long-Running Transfer

Gyökeres had hoped to be part of the travelling group, but he now accepts that he will need to join up with the team at a later date. Despite the slight delay, there remains no doubt on either side regarding the outcome. The striker is confident that he will become an Arsenal player before the current transfer window closes.

Arsenal remain committed to completing the deal, and Gyökeres has taken notable steps to demonstrate his desire to join the Gunners. According to The Sun, the striker is even willing to make financial concessions in order to push the move through. His latest gesture is a clear signal of intent: removing personal belongings from his apartment in Portugal. The report states that furniture has been seen being taken out in recent days, indicating that Gyökeres is preparing for a swift departure and does not expect any late complications.

Arsenal Eager to Conclude the Saga

This transfer has evolved into one of the lengthiest sagas Arsenal have encountered in recent years. With the new season fast approaching, there is increasing urgency to complete the signing. Arsenal are aiming to strengthen their attacking options, and Gyökeres is seen as a key addition to Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Both club and player are now pushing to bring an end to negotiations and make the move official. For Arsenal supporters, the hope is that the deal will be concluded without further delay.

