Gyökeres may join a rival, but everyone knows he truly wants Arsenal

Benjamin Šeško’s move to Arsenal is edging closer by the day, with fresh reports suggesting that talks with RB Leipzig are ongoing as the Gunners aim to wrap up a deal early in the window.

While that’s exciting news for Arsenal fans, it may spell the end of the road for Viktor Gyökeres’ hopes of becoming the club’s new No. 9.

Sporting know where Gyökeres really wants to go

According to The Mirror, Sporting CP were not only open to letting Gyökeres leave, they were hoping Arsenal would come in for him. And if the choice had been his, the 27-year-old reportedly would have chosen the Emirates without hesitation.

The Swedish striker has long had his heart set on a Premier League move. He’s not fussed about Champions League football with Manchester United, and would rather snub them than give up the dream of playing under Mikel Arteta.

Even Sporting are said to be fully aware that he would “jump at the chance” to become a Gunner.

Gone are the days when players like Dušan Vlahović rejected Arsenal outright. Arteta has rebuilt the club’s appeal to a point where top strikers want to come. The pull of the Emirates is stronger than it has been in years.

Arsenal’s choice: proven firepower or long-term potential?

Gyökeres has scored a staggering 95 goals in 100 appearances for Sporting. That kind of output doesn’t go unnoticed, and naturally, he remains a wanted man across Europe.

With Arsenal’s recent attacking struggles well-documented, many believe a striker like Gyökeres could be the missing piece. Some even argue that if Arsenal had had a clinical finisher, Liverpool might still be chasing title No. 20.

Yet Arsenal appear to be prioritising a different approach, one based on potential. At just 22, Šeško offers years of growth and a profile more in line with Arteta and Berta’s long-term vision. The belief is that with the right development, he could become a world-class forward. And Sesko does come with a lot of experience for a young player.

But if Arsenal let Gyökeres slip through their fingers, and he ends up shining for a Premier League rival, it’ll sting even more knowing that he always wanted to wear red and white.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

