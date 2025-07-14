Gyökeres Name-Drops Saka & 2 other Arsenal Stars in Latest Interview

Arsenal target Viktor Gyökeres has broken his silence amid his ongoing dispute with Sporting Lisbon. The Swedish international has refused to return to first-team training as he continues to push for a move to North London.

The two clubs remain locked in negotiations, with a difference in valuation still the root cause of the delay. Despite the threat of Arsenal walking away, a deal is expected to be struck, bringing the curtain down on a long-running transfer saga.

Praise for Arsenal Trio

As reported by French Football, Gyökeres was recently quizzed on a number of topics, and many of his answers will please the Gunners hierarchy.

When asked which current players have impressed him most, the Swede responded:

“Yes, definitely. Especially at English clubs. Midfielders like Bernardo Silva, [Mateo] Kovačić at Manchester City or Saka at Arsenal are impressive to watch. I’ve also faced very high-level defenders, like Gabriel and [William] Saliba. It’s a chance to play against those kinds of players.”

Gyökeres is likely to find himself doing battle with Gabriel and Saliba in training far more frequently, should a move materialise. He previously faced the pair when Sporting met Arsenal in the Champions League last season. Although the Gunners won that match 5–1, the Swedish forward remained a constant threat throughout.

Premier League Motivation and Confident Comparison

The striker also addressed the prospect of returning to the Premier League, a league he never fully experienced in his earlier career:

“It’s one of the biggest leagues in Europe,” he continued. “I spent several years there without being able to play a single match. So, of course, it’s something I’d like to do. It would be great revenge!”

What will resonate most with fans is his confident response when asked to compare himself to elite strikers such as Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland. Gyökeres declared he belongs at the same table, stating his ambition to maintain top-level performances year after year.

This bullish mindset will surely appeal to Arsenal supporters. A forward with his hunger to score goals has been missing in the front line for some time. The onus is now on Arsenal to complete the deal swiftly, with the new season just over a month away.

Surely Arsenal’s new striker will be officially announced soon, huh Gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…