Gyokeres needs time, Arsenal should start judging him from next season

Viktor Gyokeres is not the type of striker who arrives in the Premier League and immediately makes an impact. While numerous players have adapted quickly after moving from other leagues to England, very few have done so straight away after leaving Portugal. Arsenal have seen success with signings from a range of countries, but Gyokeres’ situation is different, and expectations must be tempered.

If we focus specifically on strikers arriving in England from the Portuguese top flight, examples of instant success are scarce. Many fans were drawn to Gyokeres’ impressive goal record in Portugal before his move, and adjusting to the Premier League has understandably been a challenge. From the striker’s perspective, little has changed other than the need to adapt to a faster, more physical environment.

Adaptation and Understanding

Part of Gyokeres’ adaptation involves understanding his teammates and how to exploit spaces within Arsenal’s system. Building chemistry and timing runs often takes time, and this process is ongoing. Fortunately, the club have secured his services on a long-term contract, providing him with the stability needed to develop without the pressure of immediate results.

Supporters must therefore be patient and allow the striker the opportunity to settle. His impact may well increase as the season progresses, particularly once he has had more experience in competitive matches and familiarity with the team’s style of play. The second half of the season could see significant improvement if his adaptation continues positively.

Judgement Requires Time

Ultimately, the most appropriate moment to assess Gyokeres will come after he has enjoyed a full pre-season with the group. Only then will it be possible to evaluate his abilities in context, having had sufficient time to adjust to both the demands of the Premier League and the nuances of Arsenal’s attacking approach. Until that point, patience and realistic expectations are key.