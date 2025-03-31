Gyokeres or Osimhen: Emmanuel Petit picks the ideal striker for Arsenal

Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen are two strikers that have captured the attention of Arsenal, with the Gunners reportedly monitoring both closely as potential signings for the future.

Should Arsenal secure either of these players, the fans would undoubtedly be delighted, as both are seen as improvements over the current attacking options available to the club. Gyokeres has been in outstanding form since his move to Portugal, where he plays for Sporting Club and according to David Ornstein is Arsenal’s primary target, while Osimhen has earned a stellar reputation through his performances across several top European leagues, including France, Italy, and Turkey, where he currently plays for Galatasaray.

Osimhen is wanted by some of the biggest clubs in world football, and Gyokeres, too, is highly sought after by top sides across the continent. However, Arsenal’s pursuit of Alexander Isak seems increasingly unlikely, pushing them to consider other options, with Gyokeres and Osimhen emerging as two leading candidates for the club’s striker search.

Emmanuel Petit, the former Arsenal midfielder, has weighed in on the debate, offering his verdict on which player would be the best fit for the Gunners. Speaking to Mirror Football, Petit stated:

“If I was picking between Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen, then I would go for Osimhen. Osimhen has more pedigree than Gyokeres – he would be the better choice for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal.”

Petit’s comments highlight the significant experience and pedigree that Osimhen brings to the table, which could make him a more attractive option for Arsenal, particularly as the club looks to challenge for top honours in the coming seasons.

Both Osimhen and Gyokeres are highly regarded strikers, and either would represent a significant upgrade to Arsenal’s attacking options. Ultimately, the decision will come down to which player the club believes best fits their style of play and long-term plans. As such, it’s clear that adding either of them to the squad would be a boost to Arsenal’s ambitions.

