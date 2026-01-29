Gyokeres praised returning Arsenal man who provided an assist for him

Viktor Gyokeres has indicated that he would be happy to continue playing alongside Kai Havertz after the German returned from injury and provided an assist during Arsenal’s Champions League match against Kairat. The game offered an early glimpse of how the two attackers might function together, even as questions remain about selection and roles within the team.

Gyokeres has faced a difficult period, with some observers suggesting that Havertz’s return to full fitness could see the striker lose his place in the starting line-up. There has been speculation that Havertz may eventually replace him, but the situation is far from settled. Mikel Arteta still has tactical decisions to make, and there is a growing sense that both players could be used together rather than competing directly for one position.

Possibility of a Partnership

For Arsenal, the priority remains winning matches, regardless of individual roles. The coaching staff will be focused on finding the most effective combinations to maximise results, and the potential partnership between Gyokeres and Havertz could be one such solution. Although Havertz is still working his way back to peak physical condition, the signs against Kairat were encouraging.

The understanding shown between the pair suggested that there may be scope for further development. Gyokeres, in particular, appeared comfortable playing with Havertz involved in the attacking play. Their link-up play contributed to Arsenal’s overall performance and hinted at options Arteta may explore as the season progresses.

Gyokeres Reacts to Havertz’s Return

After the match, Gyokeres expressed his satisfaction with Havertz’s contribution and his own enjoyment of playing alongside him. Speaking via Hayters, he said, “It was great.

“To get the ball from him so early on and score was amazing. Then he did great on the other two goals as well. I’m really, really happy for him.”

Those comments underline Gyokeres’s positive outlook and appreciation of Havertz’s influence on the game. While it remains to be seen whether the pair will regularly start together, their performance against Kairat provided a promising indication. For now, Arsenal can take encouragement from having multiple attacking options capable of combining effectively, which could prove valuable as they continue their Champions League campaign.