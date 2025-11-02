Gyökeres shines before injury in Arsenal’s win at Turf Moor

After a five-game Premier League goal drought, Viktor Gyökeres got back among the goals at Turf Moor, breaking the deadlock just 14 minutes into Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Burnley.

Best performance yet

While his early goal set the Gunners on course for another vital victory, it was Gyökeres’ all-round performance that really stood out. His link-up and hold-up play were exceptional, helping Arsenal dominate the opening period and carve out chance after chance.

Beyond the goal, he registered a pre-assist and came close to adding two more assists. His influence was so clear that, following his half-time substitution, Arsenal suddenly struggled to break down Burnley’s defensive block.

The Swedish striker is becoming crucial to Arsenal’s ability to penetrate deep-lying defences, pinning centre-backs and stretching opposition lines vertically. While Kai Havertz can be an effective No.9 on his day, he does not offer the same physical presence or vertical threat that Gyökeres brings.

Media reaction

So, what did the media make of Gyökeres’ display before his early withdrawal?

The Daily Star wrote: “Scored the easiest goal of his career by nodding in Gabriel’s brilliant reverse pass from Rice’s corner. He also made a fantastic pass in the build-up to the second goal. Despite being replaced at half-time after a blow to the face, he arguably had his best game. His absence was felt by Arsenal.”

The Sun added: “The big Swede once again showed that he can get the goals if you feed him. There are still concerns about whether he can create something on his own, but here he proved he’s a man who can definitely finish.”

But it was the London Evening Standard that perhaps summed it up best: “His best performance in an Arsenal shirt, and it was just a shame it ended after 45 minutes. Scored the opening goal and heavily involved in the second. His link-play was excellent.”

What Gooners will be hoping

If there is one thing Arsenal fans will be praying for, it is that Gyökeres’ injury is not serious. That second-half display without him showed just how important he has already become to Arsenal’s attacking structure this season.

