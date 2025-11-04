Gyökeres tipped for success at Arsenal despite injury setback

It may be time for Gooners to drop the criticism surrounding Viktor Gyökeres and get behind him. His recent performance against Burnley was his most impressive showing in an Arsenal shirt so far. The second half provided a real glimpse into the tireless work he contributes across the pitch. His hold up play, pressing and movement helped Arsenal maintain control in key moments, the type of work that can often be overlooked when the focus remains purely on goals. With added confidence and rhythm, there is a growing belief that the goals will arrive naturally.

Alan Smith gives his verdict

Speaking via NBC Sports, Lee Dixon shared Alan Smith’s view on the striker.

“I asked Alan Smith, one of the great Arsenal centre forwards, what he thought of him,” Dixon said.

“He gave a glowing report about his movement, his strength, and he said he will get goals because he puts himself in a position to, he’s a good finisher as well.”

Smith scored 115 goals in 343 appearances for Arsenal, so his assessment carries real weight. From one centre forward to another, it suggests Gyökeres is on the right path and developing the foundations required to lead the line effectively.

Injury setback ahead of Slavia Prague

However, Gyökeres has not trained and did not travel for Arsenal’s Champions League match against Slavia Prague. The 27 year old sustained a muscular injury during the Burnley clash and is currently undergoing scans to determine the extent of the issue. It is an untimely setback, but there remains confidence that he will return stronger once recovered.

