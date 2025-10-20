Gyokeres told that he is not in the same league as Mbappe, Kane and Haaland

Viktor Gyökeres enjoyed a remarkable spell at Sporting Club, scoring nearly 100 goals across just two seasons and earning the Gerd Müller Trophy this year. The award highlighted his prolific scoring ability, as he outscored other leading strikers in Europe during the previous season. It was this impressive record that initially attracted Arsenal to the striker, prompting the club to bring him to the Premier League in the hope that he could replicate his form in England.

Since his move to the Emirates, however, Gyökeres has struggled to find the same level of consistency in front of goal. While expectations were high following his achievements in Portugal, adapting to the Premier League has proven challenging. There are concerns over his goalscoring, but with a long-term contract in place, he has the opportunity to adjust to the rigours of English football and demonstrate that he can succeed at this level.

Comparisons with Europe’s Elite

Despite winning the Gerd Müller Trophy ahead of players such as Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappé, Gyökeres has been reminded that he is not yet operating at the same level as these established stars. Speaking about the striker’s continued goal drought following Arsenal’s recent Premier League fixture against Fulham, Alan Shearer commented, as quoted by the BBC, “He’s not in the league of the three we showed in the previous clip, far from that. But I think he brings a different strength, there’s no doubt that he will have to improve his goalscoring, as you said, he’s only got three.”

Shearer’s remarks underline that while Gyökeres may not yet rival Europe’s elite forwards, he brings unique qualities to Arsenal’s squad. His physical presence, movement, and ability to link play offer the team options that go beyond simple goal statistics. The focus now is on translating those attributes into more frequent goals for the Gunners.

The Path Forward

Gyökeres does not need to replicate the performances of Kane, Haaland, or Mbappé. His priority is to increase his output in front of goal so that Arsenal can secure victories and compete for trophies. With time to adapt, the striker has the opportunity to grow into his role, developing both confidence and efficiency in the Premier League. If he can improve his finishing and consistently convert chances, Gyökeres has the potential to make a significant contribution to Arsenal’s ambitions domestically and in Europe.

