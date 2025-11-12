Gyokeres was signed for goals not to press defenders

When Viktor Gyokeres was absent for Arsenal’s match against Sunderland, his absence was felt immediately, as the team struggled to press as effectively as they do when he is on the pitch. The Swedish striker has been widely praised for his work rate and relentless movement, making him a constant challenge for opposing defenders. His ability to defend from the front is an important component of Mikel Arteta’s tactical system and contributes significantly to Arsenal’s overall strategy.

Despite these qualities, Gyokeres’s defensive contributions are not the primary reason Arsenal invested heavily to secure his services from Sporting Club. The club pursued him primarily for his goalscoring record, having scored nearly 100 goals over two seasons, and expectations were high that he would replicate that output at the Emirates. Fans and pundits alike anticipated that his arrival would add a potent attacking threat capable of consistently finding the back of the net.

Gyokeres’s Goalscoring Struggles

However, the striker has yet to deliver on those expectations in terms of goals. While his pressing and defensive work are valuable, they do not substitute for the primary role of a forward, which is to score. Arsenal’s victories cannot fully compensate for a lack of contributions in front of goal, particularly given the investment made in securing Gyokeres’s transfer. The contrast between his prolific scoring record at Sporting Club and his current struggles in front of goal at Arsenal has raised concerns about whether he will meet the standards expected of him.

If Gyokeres is unable to find consistent goal-scoring form, it may affect both his reputation and his long-term legacy at the club. Comparisons are already being drawn to other high-profile signings, such as Kai Havertz, whose contributions in terms of goals and overall impact have been more consistent. For Gyokeres to be considered a success, he will need to replicate his scoring exploits from Portugal and demonstrate the clinical edge that initially attracted Arsenal’s attention.

Future Prospects at Arsenal

Moving forward, the focus will be on whether Gyokeres can adapt to the Premier League and begin converting chances regularly. While his defensive work and pressing are valuable, Arsenal require him to fulfil his primary role as a goalscorer to justify the expectations placed upon him. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether he can achieve that balance and contribute fully to the team’s ambitions, or whether he will be remembered primarily for his defensive effort rather than his attacking output.

