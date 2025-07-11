Gyokeres will take a strong stand to force through Arsenal transfer

Viktor Gyokeres was initially expected to return to training with Sporting Club today, but he will reportedly not be present as negotiations over a transfer to Arsenal continue.

The Swedish forward had been granted an extended period away from pre-season activities to allow time for discussions between his current club and Arsenal to progress. Gyokeres has emerged as Arsenal’s primary target for the striker position in this transfer window, with the club determined to reinforce that area of the squad ahead of the new season.

Arsenal Intensifies Pursuit of Gyokeres

Mikel Arteta is eager to see the deal completed swiftly, particularly as his side steps up their preparations. The manager views Gyokeres as a key addition to help strengthen Arsenal’s attacking options and improve their chances of success in the coming campaign.. For his part, Gyokeres is equally keen to make the move to the Emirates and is pushing for a resolution between the two clubs.

Despite mutual interest from both the player and Arsenal, there remains a significant gap between what the Gunners are prepared to pay and the valuation held by Sporting Club. Talks are ongoing, but the final agreement has yet to be reached.

Gyokeres Refuses to Return to Training

As reported by The Athletic, Gyokeres will not report to training today as previously expected. The source states that he is refusing to return as he remains adamant about completing a transfer to Arsenal and has no desire to play for Sporting Club again. This stance has added further urgency to the negotiations, as the striker seeks to force a breakthrough in discussions.

Gyokeres is said to be fully committed to joining Arsenal as soon as possible. While the situation is yet to be finalised, both the player and Arsenal remain hopeful that an agreement can be struck with Sporting Club in the coming weeks. The outcome of the ongoing talks will likely determine whether the striker fulfils his ambition of making the switch to North London this summer.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…