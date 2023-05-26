Haaland admits Arsenal man could have beaten him to FWA award

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland acknowledges that if he hadn’t won the FWA Player of the Year award, he believes his compatriot Martin Odegaard would have been a strong contender.

Odegaard has been in exceptional form for Arsenal this season, scoring crucial goals for the team despite falling short in their title pursuit.

Haaland, who had an outstanding goal-scoring season and played a pivotal role in City’s success over Arsenal, was ultimately recognised as the season’s best player by football writers. However, Haaland acknowledges that Odegaard had a fantastic campaign and was a deserving candidate for the award.

He said via Mirror Football:

“If I had to pick another player to have won Player of the Year, I would say my Norwegian friend, [Martin] Odegaard has had a really good season.

“There are also other teammates that could have easily won it because there’s a lot of players in the Manchester City team that have been outstanding this season. If you watch all of our games, you will see that Rodri has just been so solid throughout the whole season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League in this campaign and we expect him to do even more in the next one.

He is gradually living up to the expectations placed on him and we are confident that he has not reached the peak of his career yet.

