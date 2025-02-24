Haaland appears to aim a sly dig at Lewis-Skelly after his red card

Erling Haaland has seemingly aimed a sly dig at Myles Lewis-Skelly after the Arsenal defender was sent off in the club’s latest match. Lewis-Skelly, who has been one of the Gunners’ standout performers in the Premier League this season, earned his place in the first team at just 18 years old. Despite his age, the left-back plays with maturity and composure, often looking like an experienced player, much to the admiration of the Arsenal fanbase.

However, the young Englishman has had some disciplinary issues. Earlier in the season, he was sent off in a controversial red card against Wolves, which was later overturned. Unfortunately, he faced a similar situation in the match against West Ham. This time, though, the decision will stand, as he was the last man in Arsenal’s half. The red card proved costly for Arsenal, making it more difficult for them to secure a result in the game. Naturally, the Gunners would have preferred that Lewis-Skelly had stayed on the pitch to help his team.

Following the match, a Manchester City fan page shared an image of some West Ham supporters mocking Lewis-Skelly by performing Haaland’s signature celebration. TalkSport has reported that Haaland liked the post, which seemed to signal his approval of the jibe aimed at the Arsenal defender.

While the dig may have been a lighthearted moment for Haaland and the West Ham fans, it is unlikely to be a major concern for Arsenal. What matters most for the Gunners now is focusing on finding ways to win games. With the season winding down, every point counts, and they need to secure as many victories as possible to finish the campaign strong.