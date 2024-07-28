Haaland discusses what he thinks about title race between Arsenal and City this season

Last season, Arsenal handed Manchester City a major title challenge as the Gunners aimed to win the league for the first time in 20 years.

Over the past few seasons, City has been the most successful club in the Premier League, continuing to dominate the competition.

The Citizens are a strong bet to win the crown again this campaign, but they know Arsenal will be in the running.

With Liverpool struggling, the Gunners have posed a significant challenge to City in the last two seasons, and they have bolstered their squad in this transfer window to keep up the pressure.

As both clubs prepare for the new campaign, City striker Erling Haaland has spoken about Arsenal’s challenge.

He acknowledges that the Gunners were tough competitors last season but refrains from predicting how this campaign will unfold.

The Norwegian said to the media on the BeanymanSports YouTube channel:

“Yeah, I am really proud of what we did. Last year was two points, so they were really close, but how it will be this season, I don’t know.

“I don’t really think of it, to be honest. I try to live in the moment and to don’t think what’s going to happen in May. I don’t think that’s a good thing for your brain to think of.”

We have been the main challengers to Manchester City in the last two seasons, and we expect to do well again this term, but it will take a bigger effort.

