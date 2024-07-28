Haaland discusses what he thinks about title race between Arsenal and City this season

Last season, Arsenal handed Manchester City a major title challenge as the Gunners aimed to win the league for the first time in 20 years.
Over the past few seasons, City has been the most successful club in the Premier League, continuing to dominate the competition.
The Citizens are a strong bet to win the crown again this campaign, but they know Arsenal will be in the running.
With Liverpool struggling, the Gunners have posed a significant challenge to City in the last two seasons, and they have bolstered their squad in this transfer window to keep up the pressure.
As both clubs prepare for the new campaign, City striker Erling Haaland has spoken about Arsenal’s challenge.
He acknowledges that the Gunners were tough competitors last season but refrains from predicting how this campaign will unfold.
The Norwegian said to the media on the BeanymanSports YouTube channel:
“Yeah, I am really proud of what we did. Last year was two points, so they were really close, but how it will be this season, I don’t know.
“I don’t really think of it, to be honest. I try to live in the moment and to don’t think what’s going to happen in May. I don’t think that’s a good thing for your brain to think of.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have been the main challengers to Manchester City in the last two seasons, and we expect to do well again this term, but it will take a bigger effort.
I think we lost the league last season when we played out for a draw in our second game ,Rodri came out and said it gave them more confidence knowing that Arteta had set them up not to lose .
That’s the difference between Man City and Arsenal ,one as a winning mentality .
Lets hope this season we get a trophy in the cabinet,it’s been a while .
Arsenal needs to do one thing in 2024-25 – win it (PL). City have proved season after season that they have that winning mentality – coming from behind in the last two seasons to win the title from Arsenal. Arsenal can’t really afford another second place (or lower) in my opinion.
Arteta usually puts most of the Arsenal effort into the PL campaign, so I don’t see them doing much on the domestic cup front (where they’ve been pretty poor overall since 2019).
Will the squad have the necessary strength and quality in depth needed to push on in both the PL and CL simultaneously? Possibly, but that depends on who is signed in this window. I doubt the addition of Calafiori will be enough though. City also have Haaland, Arsenal have … .
Well BMK
For the Carabao Cup I’d field all the available second string/players returning from injury. If as you believe- and I wouldn’t argue against that view, that Arteta will prioritise the EPL and the CL then that is a golden opportunity for the upcoming youngsters to get their chance to shine.
Bertie @
You say will the squad have depth and quality!
After 5 years and countless monies spent shouldn’t Arteta have a proper squad by now?
All this talk of him inheriting an awful group of players ,but facts point towards those players won him his only trophy .
Strange one that IMO .
If Arteta does not have the magical touch like I hear daily ,surely a cup run would be more counterproductive,no one remembers teams that come runners up ,records will show that winners not who talked the best game .