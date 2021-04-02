Haaland makes Real Madrid demand that could affect Arsenal

Arsenal is keen to keep Martin Odegaard beyond his current loan spell, but the Gunners could see that plan get scuppered if Erling Haaland joins Real Madrid.

The red-hot striker is national teammates with Odegaard and they are also very good friends.

Madrid wants to become Haaland’s next team with the Spanish side battling with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea to sign him.

With so many options for him to choose from, Haaland is set to make a special demand on the team that he would eventually join permanently.

Spanish Radio Station, Onda Cero claims that the striker has made a move to Madrid a priority and his entourage spoke to the Spanish giants recently.

Both parties discussed his transfer and his representatives told Los Blancos that he also wants to be a Galactico.

However, the striker also made a demand that concerns Arsenal as he told the Spanish side that he wants to be club teammates with Odegaard when he moves to Spain.

This means that Madrid would be forced to keep the Arsenal loanee next season if they are serious about signing Haaland.

Odegaard has enjoyed his time in London and could prefer a permanent stay in England, but he might also find the lure of playing with his friend too hard to resist.