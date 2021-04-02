Haaland makes Real Madrid demand that could affect Arsenal

Arsenal is keen to keep Martin Odegaard beyond his current loan spell, but the Gunners could see that plan get scuppered if Erling Haaland joins Real Madrid.
The red-hot striker is national teammates with Odegaard and they are also very good friends.
Madrid wants to become Haaland’s next team with the Spanish side battling with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea to sign him.
With so many options for him to choose from, Haaland is set to make a special demand on the team that he would eventually join permanently.
Spanish Radio Station, Onda Cero claims that the striker has made a move to Madrid a priority and his entourage spoke to the Spanish giants recently.
Both parties discussed his transfer and his representatives told Los Blancos that he also wants to be a Galactico.
However, the striker also made a demand that concerns Arsenal as he told the Spanish side that he wants to be club teammates with Odegaard when he moves to Spain.
This means that Madrid would be forced to keep the Arsenal loanee next season if they are serious about signing Haaland.
Odegaard has enjoyed his time in London and could prefer a permanent stay in England, but he might also find the lure of playing with his friend too hard to resist.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Oh no 😪
I suppose it’s possible having a fellow Norwegian could be part of Haaland moving to ‘drid deal. On the other hand RM will need to sell to buy and with Bale going back to ensure his final season half a mill p/w is collected means ‘drid may need to hock off Odegaard for as much as they can as well as Dani Ceballos. Where does that leave Arsenal? Depends what Madrid want for Odegaard. Depends who Arsenal can persuade to leave our club. But who will leave now Bellerin? Lacazette? Niles? knowing that a transfer fee will severely affect their salary whereas if they wait to leave on a free their salary will be greatly enhanced?
So how do Arsenal raise the funds to buy any one if no one with any value want’s to leave?
Tighten the belt and loan a LB and get by with Guendouzi Willock ESR as our number 10?
Then there is Torreira and Saliba to sort.
Some serious transfer nous and creative deals will be needed if the fans usual demand for a couple of high profile marquee signings are to be met.