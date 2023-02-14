Haaland returns to training ahead of Arsenal match

Manchester City has been handed a boost ahead of their match against Arsenal tomorrow, with Erling Haaland reportedly returning to training.

The Norwegian had been subbed off in the game against Aston Villa and was limping, which seemed to suggest he had a problem that could have kept him out for a while.

However, a report in the Daily Mail reveals the former Borussia Dortmund striker was in full training with the rest of the City squad yesterday.

This means Pep Guardiola could name the striker in his team to face the Gunners, which could be a problem for the table toppers.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Haaland has been the best striker in England this season and the Norwegian can be unplayable in some games, which suggests he will not be easy for us to defend against.

However, if we want to win the league, we must have a game plan to stop all kinds of strikers.

Haaland has played against opponents who did not allow him to get close to scoring and if they can achieve that, we also can.

But everyone in the team must help in defence and not leave the work to our centre backs alone.

