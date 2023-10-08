Haaland reveals when he knew they would beat Arsenal to the title

Arsenal had held the top position in the league standings for more than 200 days, creating a sense that they might clinch the Premier League title. However, Manchester City ultimately emerged as the top team, securing the league title once again, which left Arsenal fans disappointed.

City didn’t have the most auspicious start to that particular season, and there was a point when it seemed Arsenal had a real chance of becoming champions. Haaland has now revealed that there was a particular fixture that Manchester City won, and it gave him confidence that they could embark on a successful run. This run eventually allowed them to overtake Arsenal and secure the Premier League title.

The striker said, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“For me, it was the Liverpool game at home, I was so nervous. They went 1-0 up but but if I knew if we won this [match], we would win [the title].”

Grealish pointed out that Arsenal were still a fair stretch, Haaland responded: “Yeah, five points [ahead] or something. But we just had the momentum. We knew we would win games, we went on a run.”

We were surprise title challengers last season and it was our first time being in that position under Mikel Arteta, so we were inexperienced.

If we have that much advantage again, we will manage it better and probably win the league.

