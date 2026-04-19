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Haaland says he won the battle with Gabriel at the key moment

Erling Haaland and Gabriel were involved in a fierce contest throughout their match today as Mikel Arteta’s side still lost at the Etihad. The two players battled physically for much of the game in one of the most anticipated individual matchups of the fixture.

Haaland scored during the contest, an outcome that would disappoint Gabriel, who had been tasked with ensuring the Norwegian striker was kept quiet in such an important meeting. Arsenal needed their defender at his very best against one of the world’s most dangerous forwards.

Key Battle Shaped Major Fixture

Before the match, the duel between the pair had been a major talking point. Gabriel would have prepared thoroughly for the challenge, knowing Haaland would be ready for a demanding and physical encounter from the opening whistle.

It proved to be an entertaining battle between two high-level competitors. For long periods, Gabriel handled the challenge well and made life difficult for the striker, showing why he is so highly regarded in Arsenal’s defence.

Many expected Haaland to be kept off the scoresheet if Gabriel maintained that standard throughout the game. However, elite strikers often need only one moment, and the City forward made sure to take his chance when it arrived.

Haaland Says Goal Won Him Moment

The Norwegian eventually found a way to score and believes that moment showed he came out on top, at least in the decisive instant that mattered most. As reported by Premier League Productions, he said: “I think it’s up to you to decide if I won that battle or not. I won that battle in the moment [of his goal], it was a good cross, the ball came, the finish was perfect. It’s a decisive moment, in the end, we win.”

The two players battled hard throughout the evening, and it was a contest full of intensity and quality. Gabriel will be frustrated that one lapse allowed the striker to score, while Haaland will be pleased that his decisive contribution helped City secure victory.

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