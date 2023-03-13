Haaland says Man City need to ignore the gap to Arsenal and just keep winning

With at least 11 match days remaining, the premier title race has reached the homestretch. Arsenal lead the PL title race with 66 points after beating Fulham 3-0, 5 points ahead of Manchester City.

Although Arsenal seem to be the favourites to win the league with the amount of games remaining, nothing is decided yet, and that’s why Haaland had the pleasure of sending a warning to Arsenal after guiding Man City to a win over Crystal Palace on Saturday evening through a second-half penalty. “Every single game (is tough) and now Leipzig (in the Champions League) is the next game, then it’s Burnley (in the FA Cup), and we have to win,” said Haaland via the Athletic.

“We have to win games. Of course, this gap (to Arsenal). We have to just focus on ourselves. We have them at home. We still have a lot of games yet to play still and nothing is decided yet.”

True to Haaland’s words, nothing has been decided yet. And like Arteta has always said this season, Arsenal just needs to focus on what they can control, and the rest will follow. At this point, the Gunners can’t control whether City win or lose, but they can make sure they match them or are better than them.

In the end, with belief, everything will work out. If they do so and manage to humiliate Haaland and his teammates next month, then after a long wait, Arsenal may finally be tagged as the Premier League favourites.

