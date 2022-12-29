Haaland sends a message to Arsenal after Man City win

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has warned Arsenal they will keep hunting down the Gunners in the race for the Premier League title.

The striker has been a goal machine in England and he is eyeing shooting down Mikel Arteta’s men, who have topped the league standings for much of this season.

Arsenal went eight points clear of City when they defeated West Ham on their first game back, but City responded by beating Leeds United last night.

Haaland scored twice and now has 20 Premier League goals this season.

The striker is one reason the Citizens have remained in the race, and he is an inevitable scorer in any game.

After the match against Leeds, he said via The Daily Mail:

‘Arsenal, we have to hunt them.

‘Now we have to show who is the best team in the league.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

City is a formidable side and Haaland makes them even harder to play against, which should worry Arsenal.

But we must stay focused on winning our matches and ignore what the table looks like because it could put us under pressure.

The more matches we win, the better our chances of ending this term in the top two places.

