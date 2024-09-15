Haaland brace shows once again why Arsenal needed to buy a prolific striker like him

If there is one thing that the Gooners will be critical of this season, it will be their efficiency in front of goal. Despite it being a glaring transfer need, the team failed to sign a top goal-scoring striker.

Failing to overcome Brighton, one could say that the North Londoners lost due to Declan Rice’s red card, but what about the several opportunities they squandered in the first half? Arsenal, with a clinical striker, should have led comfortably at halftime against the Seagulls.

While we hope that even without a striker, the Gunners can still win the league, there is something about their main rival City that should worry them. Yes, City has maintained a flawless start to this season after four games, but that is not the issue; the problem is their man, Erling Haaland.

When some argued that Arsenal needed a top striker, some were eager to point out that they already had Kai Havertz. In a game against Aston Villa, the German failed to make a significant impact.

On Saturday evening against Brentford, Haaland demonstrated why a talented goal scorer like him makes the manager’s job easier. City didn’t start well against the Bees, surrendering right away, but Haaland stepped up and registered a first-half brace to set up the defending champions’ 2-1 victory.

Yes, Havertz is excellent, but does he possess the degree of game-changing skill, the sense of inevitability to convert chances into goals when it matters most? In four games, City’s talisman has now scored nine goals; how can Arsenal compete?

Of course, Arsenal can still push City and win the league, but it would be easier with Haaland’s goals. Some will criticise me in the comments section, but Arsenal must do everything possible in the next 12 months to bring Viktor Gyokeres on board.

The Swedish international comes closest to Haaland’s ruthlessness and efficiency. Last season, we observed the Sporting CP star and were convinced he was a hit; we didn’t need to watch him for another season to be convinced of his ruthlessness in front of goal (he’s already got 8 goals in the Portuguese league in 5 games).

