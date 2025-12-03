Haaland urges Manchester City to stop thinking about Arsenal

Arsenal have increasingly come to be viewed as the inevitables in the Premier League this season, a perception strengthened by the fact that their rivals appear to be following their progress closely and with growing concern. The Gunners are sustaining an impressive run of form as they pursue their ambition of finally ending their wait for a league title at the conclusion of the current campaign. Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, they are producing one of their strongest seasons in recent memory, a continuation of the encouraging progress made over the last few years.

Arsenal’s Consistent Rise

Arsenal have displayed fantastic consistency across recent seasons and are determined that their efforts should be rewarded during this one. Their sustained brilliance is creating significant pressure on their closest challengers, with teams such as Liverpool and Manchester City struggling to match the same level of week-to-week reliability. The Gunners’ current squad includes some of the finest players in Europe, and the club is continuing to work on further incremental improvements that may enhance their prospects of success. Their performances have contributed to an environment in which their rivals find it increasingly difficult to maintain close proximity in the title race.

Concern Among Rivals

This competitiveness has become evident even in the reactions of leading figures from rival clubs. Erling Haaland, for example, has acknowledged that he and several of his Manchester City teammates are watching Arsenal closely and perhaps allowing their attention to drift towards the Gunners a little more than is ideal. Following City’s intense 5 to 4 victory against Fulham, he cautioned his side against becoming overly preoccupied with events in north London. Speaking to Man City Media, he stated, “We shouldn’t think too much about Arsenal. We should focus on ourselves and try to improve and avoid things happening like today. It’s not good enough, we all know this. We need to improve as a team. That’s where our focus should be.”

His comments highlight both the respect Arsenal have earned and the pressure they exert simply by maintaining their current standards, leaving the Premier League title race finely balanced.

