Had it been up to Zubimendi, he would have joined Arsenal last summer

It has now emerged that had it been solely up to Martín Zubimendi, he would have joined Arsenal as early as summer 2024, but he did not.

After turning down a move to north London in 2023, the Gunners did not push hard to reignite their pursuit of the Real Sociedad star. Instead, it was Liverpool who made a move last summer. That deal reportedly came close, but Zubimendi ultimately turned it down.

Now we know why.

While it had been suggested that, like many Basque players, the 26-year-old prefers to remain loyal to their Spanish sides, that was not the real reason for the Liverpool rejection.

Midfielder was waiting for the Gunners

According to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, the midfielder did not make the switch to Merseyside simply because he always had his heart set on Arsenal. Had the Gunners formally made their move last summer, he would have accepted the offer, but they did not, as reported by Rousing the Kop.

With Thomas Partey and Jorginho still on the books, sporting director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta chose to postpone the deal. Zubimendi, it seems, was made aware of Arsenal’s plans and chose to wait, trusting the club would return for him this year. With Jorginho now off to Flamengo, they have done just that.

“The information I have,” Sheth said, “Is that aside from the loyalty he has to Real Sociedad, there was an Arsenal implication in here as well. I’m led to believe Arsenal made their interest clear to Zubimendi last summer, but could not do the deal because they already had Thomas Partey and Jorginho. They expected at least one of them to leave the following summer, which has happened in part, with Jorginho gone and Partey still in contract talks. Arsenal do want him to stay. But that could be the reason the deal did not happen last summer. I think Zubimendi’s head was turned enough.”

Still waiting for the shirt photo

Despite recent murmurs of a late hijack from Real Madrid, Zubimendi is now expected to be unveiled as a Gunner following his medical tests. But let’s be honest, no Gooner will truly celebrate this signing until he is pictured holding the shirt, pen in hand, contract signed.

