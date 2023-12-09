“Had so many opportunities” Journalist reacts to Arsenal’s loss to Aston Villa

Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts has bemoaned the chances the Gunners missed in their loss to Aston Villa this evening.

They were not effective enough in a game that required them to take every half-chance they got because of how stingy the opponents were.

Unai Emery has drilled Villa to become one of the hardest clubs to face in the Premier League and they showed Arsenal who they have become.

John McGuin’s early goal made the difference, but the Gunners had plenty of time on their hands to score. They created some chances but never took them.

In the end, Villa won, though were fortunate to do so, but Arsenal must do better. After the fixture, Watts tweeted:

“Really frustrating night for Arsenal. Had so many opportunities that they had to do better with. Didn’t take advantage of some great positions. Lost their way in the final half hour, ran out of ideas. Emery’s subs worked very well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have to do better than we did in that game if we want to win the league and Villa is now one more club to face in the race for the top title.

Games like this demand perfection from us and if we are serious about being champions, we have to win them.