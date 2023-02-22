Haiti join Lionesses group in Women’s World Cup 2023 after beating Chile 2-1 (with video) by Michelle

England’s final group opponent in this year’s Women’s World Cup was decided as Haiti beat Chile 2-1 in their final play-off match to qualify for their first tournament. Chile are ranked higher than Haiti, standing at 38th in the world, and were given a bye to the play-off final. They also have one of the world’s best goalkeepers, Christiane Endler, who won the Champions League with Lyon in May 2022.

Haiti had to come through a semi-final against Senegal on Saturday and won comfortably, beating their African opponents 4-0 in Auckland. Haiti are ranked 55th in the world and their women have never reached a major global tournament. Most of their squad play in France, including 19-old-midfielder Melchie Dumornay, who recently announced she would be joining Lyon from Stade Reims this summer.

Haiti join Group D featuring England, China and Denmark. See full highlights below.

England’s Lionesses are currently competing in the Arnold Clark Cup which is part of the tournaments and friendlies being played during the international break.

England have played two games already, beating Korea 4-0 and Italy 2-1. The Lionesses final match is against Belgium today, Wednesday 22nd February, kick-off 7.45PM UK, at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol. England won the Arnold Clark Cup 2022 and are sitting top on goal difference ahead of Belgium. This evening’s match will decide the winner of the 2023 Cup.

