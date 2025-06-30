Hale End gem is now eligible to play in the Premier League

Arsenal academy prospect Max Dowman can now be called up to the Premier League if required, which comes as a huge boost to his development next season. The 15-year-old has been turning heads for the last year or so and has been tipped to become the next best thing out of Hale End. The attacking midfielder has impressed Mikel Arteta as reports continue to speculate a potential involvement next season. His hope to play some part in the coming campaign is boosted, according to latest reports.

Eligibility confirmed as Dowman eyes senior call-up

Arsenal academy expert Jeorge Bird revealed on X that the youngster can now be called up to the Premier League. Dowman is officially an Under-16 player in terms of age, which has enabled his eligibility next season. This comes after Arteta confirmed in May his involvement in pre-season ahead of the upcoming campaign. The youngster does not turn 16 until the end of December, which means he can now follow in the footsteps of Ethan Nwaneri, who made his debut at the same age back in 2022. That said, he will not be able to break Nwaneri’s record of youngest Premier League debutant at 15 years and 181 days.

Arteta to assess Dowman’s pre-season impact

Pre-season will play a crucial role in determining whether he is ready for first-team football. The club obviously will not rush his integration, but he will seek to impress if he makes the trip to Asia. Max Dowman is predominantly an attacking midfielder, but he has exhibited his versatility for Arsenal’s youth sides as well as for the Young Lions. He is capable of also playing on the right wing, utilising his exceptional dribbling and passing ability to cause havoc. Mikel Arteta will surely be on the lookout for these qualities during preparations for the new season.

Despite his tender age, the youngster will surely hope to follow in the footsteps of Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly. The youngsters had breakthrough campaigns and are widely considered the present and future of Arsenal Football Club.

Excited for his development next season, Gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

