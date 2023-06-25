Promising Hale End graduate in demand from abroad and “the English market”

Andreas Schicker, the sports director of Sturm Graz, has disclosed that Austrian Cup winners are facing competition from undisclosed English clubs for the services of Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, as they seek to extend his loan into next season.

Sturm Graz has already begun preparations for the upcoming Bundesliga season, but they are currently without the former England youth international of Nigerian descent.

Okonkwo spent the latter half of the previous season on loan at Sturm Graz and has returned to Arsenal following the expiration of the agreement. During his loan spell, the graduate of the Hale End Academy featured in eighteen matches across various competitions, keeping six clean sheets while conceding nineteen goals.

Sturm Graz is eager to bring back Okonkwo for the next season, but another loan can only be considered if the goalkeeper extends his contract with the Gunners, which is set to expire in June 2024.

In the search for alternatives to Okonkwo, the Austrian club is currently engaged in concrete discussions with two foreign goalkeepers who have the potential for development.

Regarding Okonkwo’s potential return to Sturm Graz, Schicker stated to Laola1: “We are still in the running for another loan, but there are also inquiries for him on the English market. The trend for goalkeepers is also focused on young talents with room for growth.”

While Okonkwo is yet to make his senior debut for his childhood club Arsenal, he has been called up to the first team for competitive matches on ten occasions, including seven appearances on the bench in the Premier League.

Will he ever make it to Number One at Arsenal?

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…