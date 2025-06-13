Hale End Graduate proves at Euros he’s ready for more, whether starting or off the bench

So the plan was, for the second Under-21 European Championships running, to exclusively follow how another Hale End Academy graduate develops during the tournament.

A few years ago, Smith Rowe used this competition to prove his fitness.

We don’t have those concerns regarding Ethan Nwaneri!

If anything, by the end of the season it felt like our manager was trying to protect him from overexposure, perhaps aware that Lee Carsley was going to call up the teenager for the trip to Slovakia?

The spotlight grows, and so does the pressure

The question mark over the 18-year-old will now be about attitude.

His wages are about to dramatically increase, sponsors will be on the phone, the media will build you up and just as quickly pull you down, while on platforms like this, comparisons are being made with Yamal, Fabregas and Kevin de Bruyne.

This is where it’s about the youngster having the right support network around him. Arsenal are very good at this, knowing the added scrutiny any young English talent gets. That will only increase if he helps his country retain their trophy.

Mikel Arteta will be observing the 18-year-old’s interactions in training, what he says when travelling to games, how he reacts to praise.

The Spaniard will put a pin in the balloon if he senses any kind of mentality he doesn’t like.

Some outlets led with the story that our Gunner is already valued as much as seven teams combined at this competition.

I never quite get valuation, because surely you’re worth as much as someone is willing to pay?

A quiet start, but a big impact

My article was undermined by Nwaneri starting on the bench Thursday night.

Yet that made sense. This was only his third cap, having been fast-tracked through the under-age set-up.

With more established players who, to be fair, contributed to qualification, there was no reason to throw Ethan in at the deep end.

His introduction was tactically clever by his coaches.

Brought on in the 69th minute, his pace was perfect against tired Czech Republic legs.

A couple of times he came deep to get the ball and gave it away, but it wasn’t long until he produced the moment of the match, exactly what the contest was screaming out for.

Despite England leading 2-1 at this point, the Three Lions had been workmanlike, if not spectacular.

Then Nwaneri came up with skill you can’t teach, you’re just born with, but it also tells you why someone his age has already featured in the Champions League.

Where some of his peers played the safe pass, afraid to get anything wrong, Nwaneri had the bravery to run at his full-back, nutmegging him, cutting inside before shooting wide.

Recently on the Overlap podcast, this is what Thierry Henry asked more wingers to do, with the panel agreeing that dribbling out wide has become a lost art.

It remains to be seen if this would be allowed at the Emirates.

Martinelli, for example, was doing this kind of thing, and it seems to have been coached out of him.

England made it 3-1 six minutes after Nwaneri had come on, so from that moment there was no need for him to take any risks.

He and his teammates had clearly been ordered to sit back and protect their lead. Nwaneri showed footballing intelligence by altering position from the right to the middle, on and off the ball.

Of course he’s good enough to start against Slovenia on Sunday, but he provided evidence here that he could be a great impact sub against exhausted minds and bodies.

7/10

What score would you give Arsenal’s young prodigy?

Dan Smith

