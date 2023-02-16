Half a million FIFA Women’s World Cup tickets sold! Arsenal Women going to Oz.. by Michelle

FIFA have announced that over half-a-million tickets have been sold to fans from more than 120 countries for the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, taking place this July and August in Australia and New Zealand.

The most popular tournament ticket is the Final on 20th August at Stadium Australia in Sydney/Gadigal. The opening match and opening ceremony for the first-ever co-hosted women’s tournament will take place on 20 July 2023 at New Zealand’s Eden Park in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau. Stadium Australia in Sydney/Gadigal has been selected to host the final a month later on 20 August.

The 15 Arsenal players that will most likely be attending the Women´s World Cup Finals (subject to national team selection):

ENGLAND: Leah Williamson (Captain), Lotte Wubben-Moy and dare we hope.. Beth Mead, depending on how recovery from her ACL injury progresses.

NETHERLANDS: Victoria Pelova. Vivianne Miedema, the Netherlands all-time top goalscorer, may not be match-fit after suffering a serious ACL injury.

NORWAY: Frida Maanum

DENMARK: Kathrine Kuhl

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Katie McCabe

SWEDEN: Lina Hurtig & Stina Blackstenius

SWITZERLAND: Lia Walti & Noelle Maritz

AUSTRALIA: Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord

BRAZIL: Rafaelle Souza, Gio Queiroz

CANADA: Sabrina D’Angelo

Unfortunately the Austria national team (with Manuela Zinsberger & Laura Weinrother) failed to qualify. And both former Scottish internationals Jen Beattie and Captain Kim Little have retired from the Scottish national team, who also failed to qualify.

Any Gooners planning a trip to Australia & New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup? I’m hearing from friends that a few games have sold out already?

Michelle Maxwell

