Half-time: Aston Villa Women 1-2 Arsenal – Villa give Arsenal early Xmas present of own goal

Half-time: Aston Villa Women 1-2 Arsenal – Villa give early Xmas present of own goal! by Michelle

Our Gunners have travelled to Birmingham today to take on Aston Villa on their home turf, looking to keep their place at the top table in their WSL campaign. With the Man City v Man United derby taking place earlier this afternoon culminating in a 1-1 draw, a strong win for Arsenal today would take them into 2nd place in the WSL table, behind Chelsea (though our Gunners have a game in hand over the current leaders).

Eidevall’s starting XI for this Women’s Super League match at Villa Park today is below. Key changes include Noelle Maritz and Rafaelle Souza are back in the starting line-up with Katie McCabe skippering our Gunners:

Zinsberger

Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Rafaelle

Catley, Walti, Maanum

Miedema, McCabe (C), Foord

Blackstenius

Subs: Marckese, Beattie, Williamson, Weinrother, Nobbs, Iwabuchi and Agyemang

Well, our Gunners came out looking very lively and in control, with a great Villa save blocking a Miedema shot within the first few minutes. Villa then took a lot more of the ball and were finding way too much space behind Arsenal’s defence, which ultimately allowed disaster to strike in the shape of Villa’s Henson scoring a blinder! Villa moved into the lead 1-0 in the 6th minute..

Arsenal did fight back valliantly and really started to take ownership of the game – they are really not used to conceding goals, of course. Having had a few chances a great ball whipped in front of goal by Katie McCabe found a host of Villa players crowding the box. Disaster for Villa! Katie’s ball struck Villa’s Corsie creating a beautiful early Xmas present for Arsenal in a beautifully-wrapped own goal. Phew! We’re still only 26 minutes into the first half..

Our Gunners continued to dominate from then and for the rest of the 1st half, with Villa finding themselves deficit in defence. On the 29th minute Vivianne scored her 4th goal in as many games, in true Miedema style. Scoreline going into half-time Villa 1 – 2 Arsenal.

Our Gunners head into the break in the lead and looking confident.. roll on round 2!

Michelle Maxwell

