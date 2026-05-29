“Half-truths” Club sends message to Arsenal about their player

Julian Alvarez has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal, with PSG and Barcelona also reportedly interested in signing the attacker ahead of the next transfer window.

The Argentine remains a key player for Atletico Madrid, where he has spent the last two seasons, and the Spanish club are keen to retain his services despite the growing speculation surrounding his future.

Although Alvarez is expected to continue playing for Atletico, the opening of a new transfer window has brought renewed attention to his situation. The club are under pressure to provide clarity regarding his future as interest from several major European sides continues to generate headlines.

Atletico Madrid’s position

Atletico insist that Alvarez is not for sale and are determined to prevent any move away from the club. The attacker remains focused on his football and is also looking ahead to representing Argentina at the next World Cup.

In recent hours, reports have suggested that Barcelona have increased their interest in signing him. However, Atletico have strongly rejected the speculation and responded publicly to reports that they believe are creating unnecessary distractions around the player.

The club has said as quoted by the Metro:

“There has been no offer for our player or any meeting.

“We are tired of months of lies, half-truths, harassment of our players in mixed zones, and absurd questions that are all part of a pre-arranged campaign.

“Julian is not for sale. There has been no offer for our player, nor any meeting. It’s just agent talk.

“Julian has behaved impeccably at all times, giving his all on the pitch and demonstrating maximum professionalism. We know he didn’t cause all this noise, he has always behaved perfectly.”

Transfer speculation continues

The statement represents Atletico Madrid’s strongest response yet to the rumours surrounding Alvarez and underlines their determination to keep him at the club.

Despite continued links with Arsenal, PSG and Barcelona, Atletico maintain that there have been no formal developments regarding a transfer. For now, the club’s position remains unchanged, with Alvarez considered an important part of their plans and not available for sale as speculation continues ahead of the summer transfer window.

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