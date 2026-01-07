Hall of Fame honour seals Ted Drake’s enduring Arsenal legacy

An England and Arsenal legend has been inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame in Manchester.

Liam Harding from Basingstoke has successfully nominated his great grandfather, Ted Drake, following disappointment at the previous round in June, when he narrowly missed out by a single vote after passing the initial stage.

Drake first made his name in English football with Arsenal after a three-season spell at Southampton in the early 1930s. The Hampshire-born forward moved to Highbury in 1934 and quickly established himself as the club’s main attacking talisman over the next five years.

His impact in north London was extraordinary, with Drake setting numerous goalscoring records that still stand in the English game today.

Ted Drake’s Arsenal legacy

Drake famously holds the record for the most goals scored in a single English top-flight match, netting seven against Aston Villa at Villa Park on 14 December 1935. He also remains the quickest player in Arsenal history to reach 100 goals, achieving the milestone in just 108 appearances.

During his time at the club, Drake scored a remarkable 44 goals in a single season, a record that even the likes of Thierry Henry and Ian Wright have been unable to surpass. His goals and influence helped define a golden period in Arsenal’s early history and cemented his reputation as one of the club’s greatest forwards.

Unfortunately, his playing career was cut short after he suffered a serious back injury while serving as a physical training instructor during the Second World War. That setback forced him out of the game earlier than planned, but it also opened the door to a successful managerial career.

Recognition and lasting influence

Drake later moved into management, a decision that proved highly successful. In 1955, he became the first person to win the English top flight as both a player and a manager when he led Chelsea to the league title. He would later serve as assistant manager to Vic Buckingham at Barcelona in 1970 and eventually became Fulham’s life president.

Speaking after the induction, Harding expressed his pride and relief at the long-awaited recognition.

“Admittedly, I was disappointed that he didn’t join the Hall of Fame first time round,” he said. “One day, out of the blue, a member from the National Football Museum told me he felt positive that he would be inducted second time round. That gave me a real sense of pride and confidence that he would eventually take his place in the Hall of Fame.

“I know he played a long time ago, but multiple records of his still stand and should continue to inspire those involved in the game. A place in the Hall of Fame ensures his legacy is never truly forgotten, as should be the case.”

Harding has previously arranged a remembrance plaque at Arsenal’s former home, Highbury, for his great grandfather, which was unveiled in February, 29 years after Drake’s death.

What does Ted Drake’s legacy mean to you as an Arsenal supporter, and do you feel enough is done to honour the club’s early legends?

Let’s discuss in the comments.

Liam Harding

