‘Hands off’… £80M target will not be joining Arsenal this summer

Wolverhampton Wanderers have issued a ‘hands off’ warning to potential suitors of Raul Jimenez this summer, with a number of clubs believed to be keen.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Real Madrid had all been linked with a big-money move to sign the Mexican international after two eye-opening campaigns at the Molineux.

Jimenez has bagged 39 goals in all competitions since joining the club from Benfica, initially on a season-long loan, and continues to come on leaps and bounds since making the move.

The 28 year-old fired in 13 Premier League goals in his opening campaign, persuading Wolves to break their club record fee with a £30 Million move, and his value is believed to have doubled only nine months later.

The Express rates the striker at £80 Million currently, after a thoroughly impressive season in which he has nine European goals, as well as 13 in the league at this stage in the campaign.

His destructive form has some tipping Wolves as an outside shot to win the Europa League this term, although he is not the only player seriously impressing at the club, with Adama Traore, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Willy Boly and Matt Doherty just to name a few.

It is said that Wolves will be given a warchest to try and challenge further next season, with the club currently occupying sixth place in the Premier League, only two points behind Manchester United in fifth place. With Manchester City banned from European football leapfrogging United into fifth would see them qualify for the Champions League, although they could earn that via winning the Europa League also.

The future is certainly bright for Wolves, and Nuno Espirito is clearly doing a wonderful job, and should they manage to persuade all their players to stay as it appears, they could be a force to be reckoned with next season.

Could Wolves turn down £80 Million for Jimenez? Does every player have his price or are they serious about building for next season?

Patrick