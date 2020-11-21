‘Hands-on’ Arteta makes sure every player ‘knows their jobs’

Eddie Nketiah has claimed that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is so in detail and specific with his players that ‘everyone knows their jobs’.

The Gunners are currently amidst a blip in fortune, succumbing to three losses in their last four league outings, but the manner of the defeats against both Manchester City and Leicester were painful as we had dominated much of the matches.

The loss to Aston Villa just before the international break however was more painful, as we were very-much second best for the 90 minutes, but overall the manager has brought a lift to the club.

The feeling is that the Spaniard is very much improving the team, and has brought back a lot of positivity for the fans, and one person who has profited plenty from his arrival as manager is Eddie Nketiah.

The youngster was on loan with Leeds at the time he joined, but was playing very little, and Mikel Arteta ended the loan early, and after watching him train with the first-team told him to stay and he would play a role.

Nketiah has now given an insight into the workings of the new coach.

“He works a lot with the team and in units, making sure everyone knows their jobs,” Eddie told Alan Shearer as quoted in TheAthletic. “We do a lot of tactical work and video analysis of our games and our opponents. It’s been very good. Mikel is a very hands-on manager, so he’ll stay out for extra work with you if you want it. He’s always there to speak to on the pitch, to give you extra tips.

“For me, I feel as though I know my role as the No 9 in the team and exactly what I need to do. You add your own spin to it and play your own game, but he’s very clear on the detail of how the team is going to work and how we’re going to play. It’s very good that we stick to our own style of play no matter which team we’re playing against. We’re consistent with that, which definitely helps.”