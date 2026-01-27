Hansi Flick agrees with Mikel Arteta’s comments on substitutes 

Mikel Arteta has long maintained that substitutes are just as important as the players who start a match, a view he has repeatedly shared with reporters. The Arsenal manager believes that having a large squad does not reduce the importance of those who begin games on the bench. Instead, he sees every player as a vital part of the overall plan for each fixture.

Arteta does not make changes without purpose because he considers every decision to be connected to the team’s tactical needs. In his view, players who do not start are still central to how a match unfolds, particularly when the intensity and demands of modern football require fresh energy and different qualities as games progress.

Shared philosophy among top managers

Arteta’s stance has now been echoed by Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, who was asked whether he agrees with the idea that substitutes are just as important as starters. Speaking via Football Espana, Flick made it clear that he shares the same outlook on squad usage and collective responsibility.

He said, “I agree. It’s the same in every team. So any given day, you have eleven players who can start and five more who can finish. The important thing is that they show they can play at this level. So this is what I want to see from every player. I think the past shows a lot about how we do it, and that we are very happy to have these players, this team, we act always like one team. You can see it when we change everything, and it’s a good situation to be in.”

His comments underline the belief that success depends on the entire squad being ready to contribute, not just those named in the starting lineup.

Importance of squad depth at elite clubs

Every player in a squad plays an important role, which is why clubs invest heavily in building depth. Teams do not assemble large groups of players unless they trust their quality and ability to perform when called upon. At a club like Arsenal, many players have cost significant fees, yet only eleven can be on the pitch at any one time.

This reality means managers must rely on substitutes to change matches, maintain standards, and sometimes turn difficult situations around. The bench is also a pathway to the starting lineup, as players who make an impact when introduced can earn opportunities to start future matches through their performances.