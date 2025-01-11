Hansi Flick
Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Hansi Flick reveals his position on player that Arsenal wants to sign

(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Ronald Araujo has become one of the most sought-after players in the current transfer window, with reports suggesting that Barcelona could consider letting him leave under the right circumstances. Despite enduring a challenging start to the season due to injury, the talented defender is now fit and ready to make significant contributions to his team’s success, should he stay.

Top European clubs have been monitoring Araujo’s situation closely, and Arsenal is among the sides interested in acquiring his services. The Gunners have made it clear they are eager to bolster their ranks during this transfer window, and Araujo’s combination of skill, athleticism, and experience make him an ideal target. Mikel Arteta is reportedly looking to add reinforcements to strengthen Arsenal’s squad as they push for silverware and a strong finish to their campaign.

Arsenal’s interest stems from their desire to build on their defensive stability and add depth to the backline. Araujo, who has proven himself as a capable and composed defender, would provide exactly that. However, Barcelona’s position on the player remains uncertain, and there is no guarantee they would agree to a transfer. The Catalan side faces financial pressures, which could push them to sell key players, but manager Hansi Flick appears reluctant to lose Araujo.

Flick, when asked about the speculation surrounding Araujo’s future, was full of praise for the defender. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, he stated: “Ronald returned from a terrible injury and is now fit to play. He is a good option and is very professional. It’s not my job to talk about rumours, but I want him in my team. He is one of the best defenders.”

Araujo is undeniably a player of immense quality, and Arsenal’s interest is understandable. Securing his signature would represent a significant boost to Arsenal, who are aiming to finish the season strongly. However, much depends on Barcelona’s willingness to negotiate, as Araujo is clearly valued by his current manager. For now, Arsenal fans will hope that the club can make progress on this potential deal, as signing Araujo would undoubtedly strengthen their defensive options and give them a better chance of achieving their goals this season.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Kieran Tierney
Celtic closes in on an alternative way to sign Kieran Tierney
Alan Shearer
Alan Shearer names the team he thinks can sign Arsenal’s big-money target
Jorginho
Brazilian club wants to lure Arsenal star out of Europe
Posted by

Tags Hansi Flick Ronald Araujo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors