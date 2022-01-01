Happy 2022 to our special Arsenal family

Arsenal fans deserve a toast; they have been amazing

With 2021 coming to an end, it’s worth mentioning the support of Arsenal fans towards their club. They have been excellent to say the least. They have proved that football is more than just a game.

The last 18 months have been a rollercoaster of a ride for the Gunners faithful. After winning the FA Cup in summer 2020, things didn’t go to plan.

The team drifted closer to the relegation places. Although people got nervous to where the Gunners had drifted off, it was only natural for them to feel that way.

🤜 Just one day until 2022 🎆 🔜 Just one day until #ARSMCI 🌎 Where will you be watching from? pic.twitter.com/ylnWp5D3rm — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 31, 2021

Gradually, Mikel Arteta guided the team to an eighth-place finish, just six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who occupied the last Champions League spot.

There was frustration among the fanbase but also optimism that they will be back to where they want to be. Faith was the fuel that was being distributed among Arsenal fans on social media platforms.

Arsenal's Saka/Smith Rowe chant is erm….. interesting. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Iu1qiw4P0p — Football Chants (@FootyFansChants) November 9, 2021

The start of the current season was again a bumpy one. Three losses in as many games left the team rock bottom of the table.

But the team have come out fighting and that has raised the spirts of Arsenal fans. This Arsenal team has got the fans believing that there might just be light at the end of the tunnel.

Albert & Pep in the Emirates dugout area after an Arsenal masterclass on New Year’s Day. https://t.co/21Whm4vqdR pic.twitter.com/PdNAqa8Pjm — Will (@N5N7Badges) December 29, 2021

It’s time to move on to a New Year. And Arsenal fans will walk on with their heads held high, hoping for the good times that they crave.

The past decade has shown that this fanbase has something special than the other teams’ fanbases. We don’t forget our family when times get hard.

I am lucky to be involved in this Arsenal family <3

Yash Bisht