Happy Birthday to Arsenal’s own Little Chilli

It is amazing to think that Bukayo Saka was still a teenager up until today, when he turns just 20 years old.

He has had a meteoric rise to stardom At Arsenal and it is incredible what he has achieved already as a teenager. When he made his debut in Jan 2019, he became the first player in the Premier League that was born in this century, and he has never looked back.

The following season he was given some game time in the Europa League but quickly progressed to the first team as cover for the injured Kieran Tierney at left-back, but was earmarked to be a winger when the Scotsman returned to the squad.

He has won an FA cup medal, a Community Shield, and won Arsenal’s Player of the Year last season. And this summer he was a last minute pick for Gareth Southgate, but ended up as one of the stars of the Euros and was unlucky to get beaten in the final.

Now if he has axhieved all that before his 20th birthday, what wonders are we set to see from him in the next decade???

Why Is He Called “Little Chilli”?