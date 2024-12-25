Happy Christmas Gooners! Let’s celebrate with Arsenal Women’s goals galore in 2024!

Happy Christmas to all our fellow Gooners!

Well, while you’re all tucking into your treats, opening pressies, looking forward to your Christmas lunch and soaking up the festive atmosphere, we thought you might like to bask in the afterglow of a magnificent turnaround to the season our Arsenal Women have had.

Our Gunners scored some pretty spectacular goals through 2024 and here are Arsenal’s pick of the absolute best of the bunch, for your delectstion:

It’s time to enjoy some of our best goals of 2024 🔥 Tell us your favourite, Gooners 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) December 24, 2024

I think we can be very proud of our Gunner Women. To be fair, our WSL season got off to a fairly dismal start and I don’t think any of us would deny that.. But then, out went Eidevall (who will apparently be taking over as head coach with NWSL expansion side, San Diego Wave.) And in stepped Eidevall’s assistant, Renee Slegers, to manage our Gunners through a very tricky period. I think you’ll agree that we’ve not looked back since then! Fans and Ian Wright alike are calling for Renee to be appointed as our permanent head coach!

What are your best takes of Arsenal Women’s 2024/25 season so far? Mine just has to be going top of Group C in the Women’s Champions League, to reach the quarter-finals – especially after such an undignified 5-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the opening game of the group stages..

We hope to continue the Arsenal Women journey with you through 2025 and beyond, and thank you all so much for your support through 2024!

Seasons Greetings to all of our readers from the JustArsenal team!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….