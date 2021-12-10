Happy club will look to sign Arsenal’s loanee as he impresses

Lucas Torreira is one of the Arsenal players that knew early on that they would not feature in the plans of Mikel Arteta.

The Uruguayan midfielder was shipped out on loan to Atletico Madrid last season, with Arsenal hoping he would impress enough and earn a permanent move to the Spanish club.

However, Torreira struggled for form and couldn’t get enough playing chances under Diego Simeone.

He returned to Arsenal, but he moved out on loan to Fiorentina again in this campaign.

This time things are different as he impresses for La Viola in Serie A.

They are looking to end this season inside the European places and Torreira has been a major contributor to their on-field success.

Corriere Fiorentino via Sport Witness says he has become a key member of the team in Florence and the club usually need him to win matches.

With that kind of influence, Fiorentina will not want to lose him and will hold talks with Arsenal over signing him permanently soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Torreira is finally clicking at another club. Hopefully, we can finally offload him permanently.

The midfielder isn’t a bad player and proved his worth at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with his country.

However, he simply doesn’t fit into the system of Mikel Arteta and he has to leave.

