Happy Days at Arsenal as Gabriel Jesus finally confirmed

Arteta: Club did tremendous job to sign Jesus

Arsenal finally announced the signing of Gabriel Jesus from fellow Premier League side Manchester City in a deal worth £45 million.

The club’s faithful have been waiting for the official announcement for more than a week now, and they would be pleased that it has finally got over the line.

After Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette left the Emirates Stadium in the January and summer transfer window respectively, the need for a new center forward was crystal clear.

And the Gunners have done an exceptional job in landing a player of the Brazilian’s caliber.

Our new number nine on the roof of the Emirates Stadium

⛅️ On Cloud No. 9 🔴 Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus pic.twitter.com/kPgOx9uVZd — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 4, 2022

Mikel Arteta was “very excited” after the club unveiled their new number nine on Monday morning.

The Spaniard said on the Arsenal website, “I’m very excited. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature. I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here.”

The Arsenal manager continued, “This is a position that’s been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I’m really happy.”

This is certainly a position where the North London outfit wanted to strengthen, even before the departures of Aubameyang and Lacazette.

Jesus: The project of the club is amazing

Gabriel Jesus on Mikel Arteta: “We spoke a couple of times about the club, about the project, the future of the club. It was good, it was amazing. I believe 100 per cent in Mikel”. ⚪️🔴 #AFC “I had a very good time with him before, he’s a very good guy & very good coach”. pic.twitter.com/1JHa159RMo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022

Had one of them left the Emirates Stadium in the last summer transfer window, the Gunners were on course to splash the cash on one of their targets.

Several names were linked in the past for the center forward position such as Tammy Abraham, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, Alexander Isak, Jonathan David and plenty more.

With the search for a striker now coming to an end, Arsenal and Arteta will be hoping that Jesus would push their current project to another height.

And there is no doubt he possesses the pedigree to do so.

Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show – Our optimistic Gooner Matt Smith talks about Arsenal’s positive transfer window