Happy Days – It is finally confirmed that Bukayo Saka has signed his new Arsenal contract

Great News, Arsenal Fans! by Sam
In an excellent turn of events, Bukayo Saka, the shining star of Arsenal, has officially put all speculation to rest by signing a brand new contract with the club. This four-year deal, extending until the summer of 2027, is like a burst of sunshine for both Arsenal and their loyal fans. What a tremendous boost this is for manager Mikel Arteta and his exciting team!
Saka’s remarkable performance throughout the 2022-23 campaign has been nothing short of extraordinary. He has not only displayed exceptional skills but has also become the Premier League’s one and only player to achieve double figures in both goals and assists. With each match, Saka has spearheaded Arsenal’s unexpected charge towards the title, captivating the hearts of supporters far and wide.
The young talent attributes his growth as one of the league’s finest players to the invaluable guidance of his boss, Mikel Arteta. Their strong bond and shared vision have undoubtedly played a vital role in Saka’s incredible progression. The Arsenal faithful can now rejoice knowing that their beloved star will continue to shine brightly in their colors for years to come.
The negotiations for this new contract have been ongoing for months, but the Gunners remained confident that Saka would choose to stay. Despite temptations from other clubs, Saka’s unwavering loyalty has prevailed, and Arsenal has proudly announced the signing of this long-term agreement. The cheers of joy and celebration echo throughout the Gooner community, as the future looks incredibly promising with Saka leading the way.
With Saka’s renewed commitment, the sun shines even brighter on Arsenal’s path to success. This news brings optimism to everyone associated with the club, as they eagerly anticipate witnessing the continued rise of their exceptional star. The future is undeniably filled with radiant possibilities, and the Arsenal faithful are beaming with pride and optimism.
Sam P
Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window
Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Glad the lad signed but too much money if you ask me
How much is he getting now?
300,000 apparently
200 and could rise to 300 per week
🤔🤔🤔
As some may say, it’s not our money
Same thing we said about ozil and aubameyang. Not a fan of such a young guy getting paid that much. Hoping it doesn’t go to his head. Martinelli is on 180000 which seems more realistic
Great !!!!!!!!
It seems, on the faceof it , to begood news. But I cannot help remembering and with ashudder too, how OZIL and Aubameyang effctively boith RETIRED on full pay AFTER SIGNING OBSCENELY HIGH PAID NEW CONTRACTS. However, my brain ,eyes and ears tell me that SAKA is NOT of that self centred ilk, fortunately, not only for us but for himself personally too!
In my book ,if you only ever think of yourself and own your personal material wealth, then you are already one of lifes losers, no matter how “RICH ” your bank again shows you are.
Without personal honour, you are a moral pauper, my friends
I think it has to be remembered as well that there don’t appear to be greedy types at City. Isn’t Haaland on an absolute fortune?Hopefully the number of greedy players is tiny compared to the vast majority who want to be successful on the pitch.
Jon, I echo your first paragraph abd I think the difference will be that this fine young person has been with the club from such an early age and knows what The Arsenal is about.
I shudder at the enormity of his reported salary, but it’s fair to say that, if we didn’t pay it, the likes of city and chelsea wouldn’t have blinked twice.
Now it’s time for Saliba to commit.
Thanks KEN I am though, more interested to see if you agree , or don’t agree, with my second paragraph, as to my mind that is the more important one , maybe not to our club specifically, but in life generally. So do you?
Of course Jon, that goes without saying.
Although we are all disappointed at how the season fizzled out so quickly, it is great news to see such a fine young man as Bukayo commit himself to Arsenal. Happy making. With Gabby Martinelli having signed, we have the basis of a great team. If we get the midfield Arteta wants we can be a top team for years to come. We love our team……ARSENAL.
Great news! Now we need Marquinhos back at Arsenal to force Saka work harder
Saka’s new contract will expire in 2027, so he’ll have two or three seasons to show his improvement, before Arsenal decide to extend his stay or cash in on him
OT: According to Ornstein, apparently Arsenal’s priorities are Gundogan, Rice, Mount and Kudus. No news about a new CF 😥
Balogun GAI – why spend on a CF, when we haven’t given the man his chance?
Based on Balogun’s YouTube highlights, his physical/ technical abilities and playing style are similar to Jesus’/ Nketiah’s
Hopefully he can show something different in pre-season. But I’d prefer Arsenal to sign someone with better hold-up and aerial abilities, as a backup plan
Gai, I would prefer Rice. Kudus is fine too but more attack minded. Gudogan is getting old you can’t bet on him giving you 100% next season. Rice, Jesus, Zubimendi or Canceido. I guess Arteta and his coaching crew knows what they want. I keep my fingers cross if they don’t go out for another CF.
Gai, I would prefer Rice. Kudus is fine too but more attack minded. Gudogan is getting old you can’t bet on him giving you 100% next season. Rice, Kudus, Zubimendi or Canceido. I guess Arteta and his coaching crew knows what they want. I keep my fingers cross if they
Rice is better aerially than the other targets and I bet he can play like Stones as a hybrid DM/ CB. He would likely allow Arteta to play with false-CB tactic, as Guardiola has been successfully using this season
I also don’t fancy Gundogan due to his age, but Arteta may need him for his Man City experience. I believe Zubimendi can also play false-CB and I don’t think Arsenal are still interested in Caicedo
It’s going to be a very busy summer for Kroenke, Arteta and Edu
“like a burst of sunshine”, “captivating the hearts of supporters”, “Arsenal faithful can now rejoice”, “cheers of joy and celebration”, “the sun shines even brighter”, “Arsenal faithful are beaming with pride and optimism”.
Really Sam, laying it on a bit thick here, aren’t we?
I don’t see how we can now possibly fail to win the magic treble next season.
Well according to the itks Saka signed about 2 months ago. Apparently they were waiting for the right time. Now that fans are groaning about our capitulation and season coming to a close they decide to announce it now. Same thing was done when they gave Arteta a new contract after 3 straight losses but waited quite long till perfect moment to announce. Lol
Bye the way I’m glad he signed but should have been a 5 year contract not 4 years at that ridiculous amount.