‘Happy man’ Saka admits to ‘full confidence’

Bukayo Saka capped off a great week by adding an Arsenal goal to his call-up to the England senior squad.

The 19 year-old scored the opening goal to put our side ahead around the hour-mark after a tough battle at the Emirates today, getting himself on the end of a perfectly placed cross by Hector Bellerin, and the header was equally placed well out of reach of the goalkeeper.

Our side ended up doubling our lead around three minutes later through Nicolas Pepe, before Sheffield United pulled one back to bring a tight end the game, but the scoreline stayed at 2-1.

After the match, the young goalscorer admitted that he was just ‘happy’ with the way things are lately, thanking God for all that is going on.

“I just thank God, all the good things happening to me with the England call-up and today the goal,” he told Sky Sports. “I’m just a happy man.

“I went at it with full confidence and luckily it went in. I’m trying to do my best any time the boss picks me. I just try to repay the faith and trust he shows me.

“We gave so much credit to Sheffield United because you know they are such a good side, they made it very difficult for us.

“I don’t have enough time [to celebrate] because I’m off to internationals tomorrow!”

Saka may have been called up to the squad, but he will be working hard on the training ground to convince Gareth Southgate that he is deserving of a place in the England starting line-up, but his performance today will certainly not have hindered his hopes of earning a spot in the team.

Does Saka deserve a place in the England XI?

Patrick