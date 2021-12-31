HAPPY NEW YEAR to all Just Arsenal readers, commenters and contributors

It has been another fantastic year for Just Arsenal and our ever growing community of ardent Gooners.

This has been my life’s work and I could not have made it so successful without our loyal band of dedicated Arsenal fans to continue to make our lives interesting in our shared passion.

I would also like a special mention for Patrick Junior, Ad Martin, Yash and Shenel, and all our other occasional contributors like Ken1945, Jon Fox, Konstantin, and many others too numerous to mention, who I could not have lived without to help running the site this year.

Of course the comments section is also the lifeblood of JustArsenal, and we must thank the likes of Sue (who is the voice of reason lol), Jon, Ken, TRVL, Dan Kit, Declan, etc, who (despite our differences) make all our lives more interesting….

I am now going to leave you for the day and start to begin my preparations for celebrating the end of an awful year for many people, but at least Arsenal are finally going up in the world.

So Happy New Year to you all…..

Surely 2022 must be better than 2021?

——————————————–

Ooops I also want to appeal to all our fanatical readers to let me know if they would like to share their opinions with guest appearances on the new JUST ARSENAL SHOW.

Dan Smith is the main man, but I would love to see JA readers send in the occasional podcast as well as your fantastic articles. You all know that your fellow readers will love to listen to your opinions….