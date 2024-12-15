Hard-working Alessia Russo has been on fire since Renee Slegers took over as Arsenal Women’s coach

Ahead of this league campaign, if there was one player we tipped for a big 2024-25, it was Alessia Russo.

After the winter break, Russo hit peak form; she seemed to have found her groove. She scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 25 appearances for Arsenal and England. If she was to sustain that form, she was certainly going to be a hit.

Regrettably, she didn’t begin this campaign on a high. She had a “slow” start to the season, which put our prediction that she would be a breakout star this season in jeopardy.

Well, that seemed to have changed in recent weeks, especially after Jonas Eidevall resigned and Renee Slegers took over as interim manager. She has been on a resurgence, scoring 8 goals in her last 9 Arsenal games. Notably, she has scored braces in the last two games against Aston Villa and Valerenga.

If that doesn’t indicate her current form, I’m at a loss for words. Speaking in her latest press conference, Slegers said of Russo’s form: “Alessia, like most of the squad, is a player that works really hard. She is determined to get the best out of herself. You see that in training. She works closely with Kelly Smith in training and reviewing games.

“Players that have this mindset always want to become better. They will eventually become better. I don’t think there is any other result.

“Where it is going to end, you don’t know. But for Lessia, I’m very happy for her that all the work she is putting in is coming off.”

From Sleger’s comments, it is clear Alessia is putting in hard work in training. It’s evident that she is eager to learn, which will only enhance her skills, and it’s evident that everyone at Arsenal is pleased with the results of her hard work.

When Alessia joined, there were high expectations; hopefully, she can live up to the hype surrounding her North London switch.

What do you think?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….