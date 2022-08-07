Harry Clarke outshines Charlie Patino in the battle of the Arsenal loanees

The young Arsenal star Chaelie Patino is expected to be a future regular in the Gunners first team, and was included in a few first team squads last season and even scored on his debut.

So he has now gone to Blackpool in the Championship on a season’s loan to continue his development, and he is hopefully going to have a great season with the Seasiders. Yesterday he started on the bench but was brought on for the last 20 minutesin the 2-0 defeat at Stoke City. The Blackpool boss Michael Appleton gave his verdict on the Arsenal loanee’s debut performance.

Appleton told Lancs Live: “He takes yards off people sometimes with his ability to get away from people. I thought he was great.

“I thought he showed a calmness. He showed an old head on very, very young shoulders and I enjoyed watching him.

“I think the Blackpool fans over the coming season are going to enjoy watching him.”

I am sure he will be a success, but it was another Arsenal loanee that stole the show as the midfielder Harry Clarke started for the Potters and opened the scoring for the home side and was a bit overexuberant in his celebrations. “Yes it was good, I thought that we were all on the front foot,” hetold the Stoke Sentinel. “The feeling in the dressing room is good and after last week, to give the fans something to shout about and three points on the board is good.”

“(My emotions were) all over the place. The celebration was a bit dodgy, I think I’m getting fined for that. It felt good.

“I really wanted to really give the fans something to shout about this week and show them what I can do. But again, I’ve got more in the bank, I can do more.”

Clarke is yet another of Arsenal’s host of promising youngsters as well, and you never know he may outshine Patino over the course of the season, but at least we can be happy that they have both made impressive debuts at their loan clubs…

