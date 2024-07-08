Harry Kane heaps praise on Saka for his performance against Switzerland

Harry Kane has praised Bukayo Saka for his fantastic performance that helped England to qualify for the Euro 2024 semi-final.

The Three Lions seemed to be on their way out when Switzerland opened the scoring late in the game.

However, Saka stepped up and scored a stunning equaliser a few minutes later, and the game headed into penalties when both countries could not be separated.

In 2021, at Euros 2020, Saka missed his spot kick in the final against Italy, which handed the Azzurri the trophy.

He and others, including Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, were abused in the aftermath of that loss, and it would have been understandable if he had not taken a spot kick.

However, Saka stepped up and dispatched his with quality, which helped England reach the semi-final. Team captain Kane has nothing but praise for the attacker.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘He got the goal he fully deserved with a fantastic finish, got us back in the game when we needed it most. Then without the ball as well, the work he put in, the shift he put in. The blocks, the tackles, right up until the 120th minute.

‘And then to step up the way he did. I know the mentality he’s got and I knew he’d be comfortable at that situation even though what happened in the past. A fantastic night for him and he deserved it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has remained one of the finest players on the England squad, and his performance against Switzerland reminded us that he is a very special player.

